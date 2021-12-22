Holiday Gift Guide: Awesome Children's and YA Marvel Reads From This Year

Age Range: 2-5

Meet Marvel's greatest warrior, Shang-Chi, as he searches for adventure in a world full of danger! As a super spy and master of the martial arts, he teams up with super-powered allies such as Iron Man and the Mighty Avengers to save the day.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy team up with Peter Parker to fight no-good villains as an amazing group of friends who know how to save the day. Based on the hit pre-school animated series Marvel's Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends airing on Disney Junior, this Little Golden Book captures the show's fun, action, and life lessons that are just right for little heroes. In The Power of Three, Spider-Man and his fellow heroes learn that teamwork is the best way to bring down the bad guys.

Meet Marvel's ace marksman with a bow and arrow Hawkeye! Boys and girls will love this action-packed Little Golden Book as they learn about the Hawkeye's amazing arsenal of arrows as he fights side-by-side with his friends in Avengers against their greatest foes.

Fans of Spider-Man are sure to love this all-new Little Golden Book, featuring the Spectacular Peter Porker: Spider-Ham! Filled with thrills and laughs, boys and girls will love this light-hearted and humorous take on the Marvel universe with animal versions of their favorite characters and in which an ordinary spider becomes a pig-like web-spinning super hero!