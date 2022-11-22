New Rocking Holiday Remix Lands on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’

Deck the halls with the Guardians of the Galaxy! Starting this Thursday, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort will debut a brand new rockin' remix this holiday season. Guests preparing to save the galaxy themselves can experience an all-new holiday song with a Guardians twist on this intergalactic chase through space and time.

Debuting on November 25 and running through December 30, 2022, prepare to save the galaxy with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot as they blast off on a cosmic adventure — now with a festive holiday twist. The new tune replaces the current song rotation on the attraction, which means guests gearing up to save the galaxy will have to wait until the end of December to hear "September" again.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s an Omnicoasterthat will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at EPCOT!