How-To Guide: Yelena Belova's Round and Fishtail Braid Team-Up on 'Hawkeye'

With her on-screen debut in Marvel Studios' Black Widow and her most recent appearance in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye on Disney+, Yelena Belova has more than her proven status as a deadly assassin, a loyal sister, and of course, a style icon.

As if her striking exits out windows and over rooftops weren't eye-catching enough, her show-stopping braid in Hawkeye's final episode definitely had the power to turn heads.

Here's a how-to guide to help you recreate her four-part round and fishtail braid for your first trip to New York, meeting a new friend for macaroni, or ideally both!