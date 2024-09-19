Exclusive First Look at Brand-New Original Graphic Novel 'Hulk Teach!' by New York Times Bestselling Author Jeffrey Brown
Bruce Banner takes over middle school classrooms in ’Hulk Teach!’ on August 5, 2025.
New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown makes his Marvel middle grade graphic novel debut with Hulk Teach! From Scholastic, this fully illustrated graphic novel with two-color artwork hits bookshelves on August 5, 2025.
Hulk Teach! sees Bruce Banner taking on a new challenge: teaching middle school. With Hulk as a teacher, this graphic novel features a whole classroom's worth of characters. Meet Hulk's class in an exclusive illustrated character card below, starring the titular Hulk and the Watcher!
Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, is a genius scientist and super hero whose rage-outs have led him to damage way too much public property. After his latest meltdown, Tony Stark arranges a PR move to smooth things over. Hulk will perform community service--by teaching. Can Banner make it through the school year without destroying everything? And can middle school kids really learn anything when the Hulk is their teacher?
Hulk Teach! (Original Marvel Graphic Novel)
ISBN: 978-1546137597
Paperback | 160 pages
By Jeffrey Brown
Publishing on August 5, 2025
Jeffrey Brown spoke with Marvel.com about the inspiration behind his upcoming Hulk Teach! graphic novel.
"Marvel Comics were a big part of my childhood, so when Scholastic asked if I'd be interested in doing a middle grade series with Marvel super heroes, I immediately knew I wanted to—I just didn't know which characters I wanted to write about," confessed Brown.
"Doing talks at schools gave me the inspiration I needed. I was watching teachers navigate their days with more patience than I have and realized it would be really funny to see Bruce Banner try to teach middle school without getting frustrated and turning into the Hulk. I was also excited for the chance to write a version of Hulk I had in mind, somewhere between smart Hulk and dumb Hulk – and of course he's fun to draw, so it all fit together nicely!"
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeffrey Brown is an Eisner Award winner and New York Times bestselling author-illustrator. Jeffrey has created dozens of graphic memoirs, humorous parodies, and cat books. He lives in Chicago with his wife, Jennifer, and his two sons.
Hulk Teach! (Original Marvel Graphic Novel) by Jeffrey Brown will be available from Scholastic and wherever books are sold on August 5, 2025!
