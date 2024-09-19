Exclusive First Look at Brand-New Original Graphic Novel 'Hulk Teach!' by New York Times Bestselling Author Jeffrey Brown

Hulk Teach! (Original Marvel Graphic Novel)

ISBN: 978-1546137597

Paperback | 160 pages

By Jeffrey Brown

Publishing on August 5, 2025

Jeffrey Brown spoke with Marvel.com about the inspiration behind his upcoming Hulk Teach! graphic novel.



"Marvel Comics were a big part of my childhood, so when Scholastic asked if I'd be interested in doing a middle grade series with Marvel super heroes, I immediately knew I wanted to—I just didn't know which characters I wanted to write about," confessed Brown.



"Doing talks at schools gave me the inspiration I needed. I was watching teachers navigate their days with more patience than I have and realized it would be really funny to see Bruce Banner try to teach middle school without getting frustrated and turning into the Hulk. I was also excited for the chance to write a version of Hulk I had in mind, somewhere between smart Hulk and dumb Hulk – and of course he's fun to draw, so it all fit together nicely!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeffrey Brown is an Eisner Award winner and New York Times bestselling author-illustrator. Jeffrey has created dozens of graphic memoirs, humorous parodies, and cat books. He lives in Chicago with his wife, Jennifer, and his two sons.

Hulk Teach! (Original Marvel Graphic Novel) by Jeffrey Brown will be available from Scholastic and wherever books are sold on August 5, 2025!