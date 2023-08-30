‘Loki’ Season 2 Heads back to 1982 with McDonald’s

The Scared Timeline is making a detour for some Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, the Disney+ series has teamed up with McDonald’s — which makes a memorable appearance on the timeline — for a chance to travel back to 1982.

McDonald’s latest campaign, the As Featured In Meal, showcases a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have famously appeared across film, television, and music for decades, which also now includes crossing paths with the God of Mischief. To celebrate, McDonald's has transported a Brooklyn, New York McDonald’s back to 1982 as seen in the upcoming season. Running from Wednesday, August 30 through Friday, September 1, fans of Loki and Chicken McNuggets don’t need a TemPad to check out the event, which includes:

Try the As Featured In Meal and eat like your favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items, plus co-starring sides, and experience 80s pricing on the As Featured In 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets and the As Featured In Big Mac Meals for a limited time

Take a step through a Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor to be transported back to a 1980s McDonald’s restaurant

See props used during filming of Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 - like Sylvie's uniform, her nametag, the menu board, and much more

Check out the themed AR feature when you scan the Loki-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, with all-new animated videos available weekly throughout the promotion

The Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 / McDonald’s event takes place at McDonald’s @ 6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11204, and is open to the public Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m. EST; Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. EST.

Find more pictures from event in the image gallery below!

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.