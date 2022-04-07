Marvel Entertainment Nominated for Three 26th Annual Webby Awards Nominations and One Honor
Voting is open until Thursday, April 21!
The nominations for the 26th Annual Webby Awards are in, and Marvel Entertainment is up for three awards, along with one honoree acknowledgement!
From Marvel Unlimited to Ask Marvel, from Long Story Short to this humble site Marvel.com, the internet audience can now vote for the best Marvel content on the web!
Here are the Marvel Webby nominees:
APPS and software – ENTERTAINMENT: MARVEL UNLIMITED
Marvel Unlimited is our app that gives readers access to over 29,000 digital comics to read when and where you want! The app previously won last year's 2019 Webby People's Voice Award in the same category.
Fans will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely FREE – on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service.
SOCIAL – BEST SOCIAL VIDEO SERIES: ASK MARVEL
Watch the talent from across the Marvel Universe take on your tough questions in Ask Marvel.
VIDEO – How-to, Explainer & DIY: LONG STORY SHORT
Long Story Short is for comic fans who want to get caught up on the entirety of Marvel history as quickly as possible.
WEBSITES – ENTERTAINMENT: MARVEL.COM
HONOREE
Marvel.com, the 2019 winner for the category, is your official source for all things Marvel!
Voting is now open, up until April 21, so follow the links above for each category and vote for Marvel today!
