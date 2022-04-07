Culture & Lifestyle
Published April 7, 2022

Marvel Entertainment Nominated for Three 26th Annual Webby Awards Nominations and One Honor

Voting is open until Thursday, April 21!

by Marvel
Webby Awards

The nominations for the 26th Annual Webby Awards are in, and Marvel Entertainment is up for three awards, along with one honoree acknowledgement!

From Marvel Unlimited to Ask Marvel, from Long Story Short to this humble site Marvel.com, the internet audience can now vote for the best Marvel content on the web!

Here are the Marvel Webby nominees:

APPS and software – ENTERTAINMENT: MARVEL UNLIMITED

VOTE HERE

Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is our app that gives readers access to over 29,000 digital comics to read when and where you want! The app previously won last year's 2019 Webby People's Voice Award in the same category.

Fans will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely FREE – on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service.

SOCIAL – BEST SOCIAL VIDEO SERIES: ASK MARVEL

VOTE HERE

ASK MARVEL

Watch the talent from across the Marvel Universe take on your tough questions in Ask Marvel.

VIDEO – How-to, Explainer & DIY: LONG STORY SHORT

VOTE HERE

Long Story Short

Long Story Short is for comic fans who want to get caught up on the entirety of Marvel history as quickly as possible.

WEBSITES – ENTERTAINMENT: MARVEL.COM

HONOREE

Marvel.com

Marvel.com, the 2019 winner for the category, is your official source for all things Marvel!

Voting is now open, up until April 21, so follow the links above for each category and vote for Marvel today!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

