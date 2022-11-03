Marvel Day at Sea Returns to Disney Cruise Line in 2023

The Avengers are here to save the day whether by land, sky, or even sea! Staring in early 2023, Disney Cruise Line guests will find themselves transported to a new realm of possibilities with Marvel Day at Sea. Setting sail January through March out of Miami, Florida, these epic vacations will debut new characters and shows that unlock the inner Super Heroes in lifelong Marvel fans and newcomers alike.



Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you’ll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.



And, for the first time ever, more than 30 Super Heroes and villains will be featured in the new heroic encounters:

Making their debut at sea, Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kate Bishop, and more will be onboard. Returning fan favorites include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki, and Black Widow.

“Heroes Unite” — the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics — will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship!

Taking place in the Walt Disney Theatre, “Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular” will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange, the powerful witch Agatha Harkness and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Young recruits will sharpen their Super Hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.

Additionally, guests are invited to suit up as their favorite Marvel characters for a costume bash, along with joining Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero celebration, and then dance the night away with the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party, and more!

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castawy Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.