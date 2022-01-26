Marvel Day at Sea Sets Sail with Disney Cruise Line in 2023

Avengers, ahoy! Marvel Day at Sea cruises are currently sailing across the Caribbean and Bahamas on select Disney Cruise Line voyages for 2022, but for those looking to charter a course for 2023, never fear! Marel Day at Sea will continue into 2023, too, but that’s not all: for the first time ever, the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be onboard for these voyages out of Miami!

For those just getting the hang of their sea legs, Marvel Day at Sea brings fan-favorite characters from all corners of Marvel Universe to life on an unforgettable day at – you guessed it — sea. Combining Marvel Heroes (and some Villains) with the excitement of a Disney Cruise creates an unforgettable day on select five-night Caribbean and Bahamian, where you can encounter some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, witness action-packed entertainment, and find Marvel-themed activities designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Find the different itineraries that will feature a Marvel Day at Sea below!