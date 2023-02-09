Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023

Marvel Comics will also join the celebration this year with an all-new Avengers comic book series, starting with AVENGERS #1 on sale in May! Written by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight) and drawn by Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa (X-Men), this new era will see Captain Marvel leading a team of some of Marvel’s greatest icons, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision, as they assemble once more to face The Tribulation Events and a new and insidious danger rearing its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend.

Since the Avengers first debuted in The Avengers #1 in 1963, Marvel’s iconic team of Super Heroes has stood united against countless threats against humanity. With a continuously changing roster of living legends, the Avengers today are now one of the most recognizable Super Hero teams in pop culture. Join the Avengers’ 60th anniversary celebrations with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, apparel, and more!

The Avengers’ 60th anniversary campaign, AVENGERS: BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST, follows the massive success of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing celebration last year and promises to be bigger than ever before as Marvel marks six decades of its mightiest all-star team and showcases their thrilling storytelling and their inspirational, iconic team ups for fans all around the world.

For more information about Marvel’s Avengers 60th anniversary plans, visit Marvel.com. Families should also subscribe to Marvel HQ’s YouTube Channel to check out original shorts, clips, episodes, behind-the-scenes content and more exciting videos featuring your favorite Marvel heroes. With over 1.9 million subscribers, Marvel HQ is the destination for kids and families to find content from popular series like Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, and more! Visit Marvel HQ’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/marvelhq or on the YouTube Kids App.

Celebrate 60 years of the Avengers and discover why they are BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST in 2023! More details about Avengers 60th anniversary plans will be revealed later this year.