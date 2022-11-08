Marvel Mission Recap: Halloween
Trick-or-treating Marvel style!
Get ready for some BOO-tiful looks.
This Halloween, Marvel Mission asked you to suit up! And, agents, you definitely delivered. Using the hashtag #MarvelMission, True Believers far and wide submitted their most spectacular—and scariest—costumes that covered the Marvel Universe (and Multiverse at this point). A zombie-fied Cap, a hex-casting Scarlet Witch, a menacing Moon Knight, and many more—while it was tough to narrow down all the submissions we received, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that we saw across social media. (Here’s to you, not “Not Daredevil”!)
Take a look below, and start brainstorming your next Marvel Halloween look!
Starting things off is this Avengers-level group submission from @outsiders_cosplay_:
Stay tuned for the next Marvel Mission!
