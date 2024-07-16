Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Swings to Gen Con 2024

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is coming to Gen Con 2024 this summer! From August 1–4, fly, jump or teleport to ICC 233 for a full slate of multiversal role-playing madness. Featuring full game sessions, signings and Gen Con exclusives, Marvel fans heading to Indianapolis won’t want to miss any of the action.

LOCATION

The Marvel Multiverse RPG experience can be found on the second floor of the Hoosier concourse. The easiest way to access the room is by using the Indiana Convention Center entrance on Capitol Avenue and taking the escalator directly outside of Exhibit Hall I. If you get lost, follow the arrows on the floor clings as those will point you in the right direction.

EXCLUSIVES

There will be several exclusives available at Gen Con this year. To celebrate the release of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion, the first 125 fans who purchase the expansion each day will receive an exclusive pin (while supplies last). The room opens on Thursday, August 1 at 8:30 AM, so make sure to arrive on time. Once the daily allotment runs out, the pins won’t be available until the following day. There are 500 total pins, so if you miss out on day one, there will still be a chance.