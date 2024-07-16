Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Swings to Gen Con 2024
Catch the Marvel Multiverse RPG experience at Gen Con 2024, from August 1-4!
The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is coming to Gen Con 2024 this summer! From August 1–4, fly, jump or teleport to ICC 233 for a full slate of multiversal role-playing madness. Featuring full game sessions, signings and Gen Con exclusives, Marvel fans heading to Indianapolis won’t want to miss any of the action.
LOCATION
The Marvel Multiverse RPG experience can be found on the second floor of the Hoosier concourse. The easiest way to access the room is by using the Indiana Convention Center entrance on Capitol Avenue and taking the escalator directly outside of Exhibit Hall I. If you get lost, follow the arrows on the floor clings as those will point you in the right direction.
EXCLUSIVES
There will be several exclusives available at Gen Con this year. To celebrate the release of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion, the first 125 fans who purchase the expansion each day will receive an exclusive pin (while supplies last). The room opens on Thursday, August 1 at 8:30 AM, so make sure to arrive on time. Once the daily allotment runs out, the pins won’t be available until the following day. There are 500 total pins, so if you miss out on day one, there will still be a chance.
This will also be the first chance to get your hands on CMON’s 2D-minis. Both Wolverine (Logan) and Jean Grey will be available in limited quantities. The 2D-minis will also come with reference cards for easy use at the table. Here’s a first look at CMON’s upcoming miniatures line:
EVENT SCHEDULE
There are a slew of events happening in ICC 233. For starters, we will be running sessions of Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe during the entire convention, including some special sessions run by Game Designer Matt Forbeck. Players who participate in the two-hour events (Part 1 and 2) and four-hour events (full adventure) will receive a free copy of the adventure to take home and play with their friends (while supplies last). Here is a breakdown of the game sessions:
DEADPOOL ROLE-PLAYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: FULL ADVENTURE
Thursday, 8/1
- 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM
Friday, 8/2
- 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM
Saturday, 8/3
- 10AM, 2PM, 6PM, 10PM
Sunday, 8/4
- 10AM
DEADPOOL ROLE-PLAYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: PART 1 & 2
Thursday, 8/1
- 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM
Friday, 8/2
- 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM
Saturday, 8/3
- 10AM, 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM, 10PM
Sunday, 8/4
- 10AM, 12PM
MATT FORBECK PRESENTS: DEADPOOL ROLE-PLAYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE
Thursday, 8/1
- 10AM
Friday, 8/2
- 10AM
Saturday, 8/3
- 12PM
Sunday, 8/4
- 10AM
MATT FORBECK – BOOK SIGNING
Thursday, 8/1
- 3PM
Friday, 8/2
- 3PM
Saturday, 8/3
- 10AM
Sunday, 8/4
- 12PM
For full event details, including game demos and event registration, please visit the Gen Con website.
COSTUME CONTEST
This year, Marvel is sponsoring the 38th Annual Gen Con Costume Contest. Taking place on Saturday, August 3 at 4PM on the Main Stage in the 500 Ballroom, come see the best costumes and cosplays that Gen Con has to offer.
In addition to the usual awards and prizes, there will be a special winner selected for the best cosplay featuring an iconic Marvel hero or villain. The winner will receive a unique Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game prize!
There will also be a photo op within the Marvel Multiverse RPG Room in ICC 233. To me, my X-Men!
For more information, including registration, please visit the official Gen Con Costume Contest webpage.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer