‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Prop Store Auction Kicks Off

Fans of Marvel’s The Punisher have a good reason to get excited - bidding has begun on props and costumes that were featured on the Marvel Television series!

The latest Marvel Television Online Auction features iconic pieces from Seasons 1 & 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher and Frank Castle’s introduction in Marvel’s Daredevil Season 2. The full online catalog is now available, which features over 300 different lots, including costumes, props, and set decoration – with most items starting at just $100.