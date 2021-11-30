‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Prop Store Auction Kicks Off
Own a piece of Marvel history from Prop Store's trove of Marvel Universe artifacts!
Fans of Marvel’s The Punisher have a good reason to get excited - bidding has begun on props and costumes that were featured on the Marvel Television series!
The latest Marvel Television Online Auction features iconic pieces from Seasons 1 & 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher and Frank Castle’s introduction in Marvel’s Daredevil Season 2. The full online catalog is now available, which features over 300 different lots, including costumes, props, and set decoration – with most items starting at just $100.
Are you new to Prop Store's online auctions, or need a refresher on their bidding process? Don’t worry, Prop Store’s team created a quick, easy-to-read guide on how to bid in the Marvel Television Online Auction for Marvel’s The Punisher. Give it a read, and you'll be ready to bid on your very own piece of Marvel history in no time!
FREE GIVEAWAY: Prop Store is offering Frank Castle's Family Photo or Frank Castle's Jacket Ensemble to two random winners who register for the auction. Read the full sweepstakes details. And, register today propstore.com/Marvel.
In addition to being entered into the auction sweepstakes, all U.S.-based registrants will receive a code for 20,000 Marvel Insider points and can redeem for a digital wallpaper. Additional terms and conditions apply. See marvel.com/insider for program details and Marvel Insider Loyalty Program Terms of Use for terms and conditions. Open to US residents 18+ only. Code valid until 12/14/21 11:59 PM ET. Digital wallpaper redemption is valid until 12/21/21 11:59 PM ET.
LIMITED-EDITION PUNISHER PRINT: For $20 (plus shipping and tax) you can still order a printed auction highlights catalog that includes a comic book-sized, limited-edition artwork print featuring The Punisher drawn and signed by Marvel Entertainment Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Joe Quesada. Act fast, there’s a limited supply of only 200 prints! Purchase yours today!
Marvel’s The Punisher Online Auction runs from November 30th to December 14th, and there are hundreds of artifacts from the Marvel Universe up for grabs. From Frank Castle’s signature Punisher vest to Billy Russo’s ‘Jigsaw’ Mask, there’s something attached to nearly every character from the series!
Visit Prop Store's site to watch as the online auction unfolds, and if you’re already registered – place your bids today!
