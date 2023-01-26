'Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline' Coming September 2023

DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House, is excited to announce Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline releasing in September 2023. This stunning visual guide is being created in collaboration with the Marvel Studios creative team. It will be the go-to resource for fans and filmmakers who are hoping to connect the dots and truly understand the web of interconnections between the different Marvel Studios movies and streaming series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex, with different worlds, different timelines, and countless characters. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, written by three MCU experts, will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when and where.

Follow the entire story of the MCU from the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of The Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further!

A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan’s shelf.

About the Authors

Anthony Breznican is an American journalist and novelist. He is a former senior staff writer for Entertainment Weekly and is currently an entertainment reporter for Vanity Fair. He has also written for USA Today and the Associated Press.

Amy Ratcliffe is the managing editor of Nerdist, author of Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy and The Jedi Mind, and contributor to From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back. She is a host at Star Wars Celebration as well as a regular contributor to StarWars.com and Star Wars Insider.

Rebecca Theodore-Vachon is an entertainment journalist who covers film, television, and pop culture. She was the entertainment columnist at TheUrbanDaily.com and has contributed to NYTimes.com, InStyle, Andscape.com, RogerEbert.com, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company, and Vulture.com.

About DK

DK | For the curious

We believe in the power of discovery. That’s why we create books for everyone that explore ideas and nurture curiosity about the world we live in. From first words to the Big Bang, from the wonders of nature to city adventures, you will find expert knowledge, hours of fun, and endless inspiration in the pages of our books.