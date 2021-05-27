Announcing New Marvel Untold Prose Novel 'Dark Avengers: The Patriot List'
Embark on this treacherous adventure this October 5, 2021!
What happens when Norman Osborn assembles a team in his own image?
The next prose novel from Marvel and Aconyte Books' MARVEL UNTOLD line, Dark Avengers: The Patriot List, will explore exactly that.
When compromising footage threatens to expose the Dark Avengers, the infamous super-villains will stop at nothing to keep their secrets, in this high-octane Marvel Untold adventure from author David Guymer. This novel will be available everywhere books are sold on October 5, 2021.
Under Norman Osborn’s jurisdiction, the Avengers have been secretly re-formed with the very worst of super-villains. When S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists break into the Avengers tower and steal footage that will compromise Osborn’s reign, it’s only the first move in a conspiracy to undermine the Dark Avengers.
Norman Osborn and his Green Goblin alter-ego aren’t going to take interference lying down, and he unleashes the worst of the worst to crush whoever is responsible.
Dark Avengers: The Patriot List is the second installment from the Marvel Untold line, which explores new tales from Marvel's Super Heroes and Super Villains. These tales round up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels will bring these stories out into the light of day. This prose novel follows the previously released, The Harrowing of Doom.
Dark Avengers: The Patriot List will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on October 5, 2021. Pre-order now!
