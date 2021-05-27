Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 27, 2021

Announcing New Marvel Untold Prose Novel 'Dark Avengers: The Patriot List'

Embark on this treacherous adventure this October 5, 2021!

by Marvel

What happens when Norman Osborn assembles a team in his own image?

The next prose novel from Marvel and Aconyte BooksMARVEL UNTOLD line, Dark Avengers: The Patriot List, will explore exactly that.

When compromising footage threatens to expose the Dark Avengers, the infamous super-villains will stop at nothing to keep their secrets, in this high-octane Marvel Untold adventure from author David Guymer. This novel will be available everywhere books are sold on October 5, 2021.

Dark Avengers: The Patriot List

Under Norman Osborn’s jurisdiction, the Avengers have been secretly re-formed with the very worst of super-villains. When S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists break into the Avengers tower and steal footage that will compromise Osborn’s reign, it’s only the first move in a conspiracy to undermine the Dark Avengers.

Norman Osborn and his Green Goblin alter-ego aren’t going to take interference lying down, and he unleashes the worst of the worst to crush whoever is responsible.

Dark Avengers: The Patriot List is the second installment from the Marvel Untold line, which explores new tales from Marvel's Super Heroes and Super Villains. These tales round up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels will bring these stories out into the light of day. This prose novel follows the previously released, The Harrowing of Doom.

Dark Avengers: The Patriot List will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on October 5, 2021. Pre-order now!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

Movies

‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Eternals’ Poster Offers First Glimpse of New Super Heroes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Who is M.O.D.O.K.?

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Books, Avengers, Green Goblin (Norman Osborn)

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Explore Familial Rivalry and Loyalty with An Excerpt from 'Gamora & Nebula: Sisters in Arms' Prose Novel

Author Mackenzi Lee tackles Marvel Universe's most infamous sisters in a new novel this June 1!

5 hours ago

Comics

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with These Mighty Marvel Moments

Featuring Shang-Chi, Silk, Jimmy Woo, Jubilee, and more!

1 day ago

Comics

Who Is A.I.M.?

A group of brilliant scientists intent on saving the world... or conquering it? Marvel Unlimited has the answers.

2 days ago

Comics

Doctor Strange Fights as a God in This Week’s ‘King in Black’

Read ‘King in Black’ #4 on Marvel Unlimited now, and see what other new titles we’re reading this week.

3 days ago