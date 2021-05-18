Marvel Wins Two 2021 Webby Awards
Earlier today, the winners for the 25th Annual Webby Awards, the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet, were announced, and Marvel won two Webby Awards!
We cannot thank our True Believers enough for voting for us, the prestigious Academy, as well as all the teams behind each of these wins!
You can watch the Webby Awards XXV virtual ceremony here!
Social – Social Video – Arts & Entertainment
MAKE ME A HERO: REAL HEROES — WINNER
To learn more about Marvel's Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes, head on over here and celebrate essential workers such as registered nurses, volunteer EMS workers, doctors, teachers, postal workers, and service animals.
Animation (Branded Content) - Media & Entertainment
MARVEL’S AVENGERS: “It's Time to Assemble” — PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER
Watch the CG Spot above. Live your Super Hero dreams in Marvel's Avengers!
Congrats to all of the 2021 Webby Award winners!
Stream the all-virtual celebration here with host Jameela Jamil for a run-through of the best of the internet!
