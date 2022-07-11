Mighty Thor Arrives at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Eat my hammer! Mighty Thor has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

For a limited time, find Jane Foster roaming the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with the mythical hammer, Mjolnir. The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a look at the new worthy hero — check it out below!

Mighty Thor joins the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and more!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.