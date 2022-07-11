Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 11, 2022

Mighty Thor Arrives at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

A new Heroic Encounter has arrived!

by Rachel Paige
mighty thor

Eat my hammer! Mighty Thor has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

For a limited time, find Jane Foster roaming the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with the mythical hammer, Mjolnir. The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a look at the new worthy hero — check it out below! 

@disneyparks Bringing the ❤️ & the ⚡️ #AvengersCampus #MightyThor #ThorLoveAndThunder in theatres now! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #CaliforniaAdventure ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Mighty Thor joins the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and more!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. 

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Creating the Final Battle and Giving Kids the Power of Thor

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Meet Gorr’s Daughter — Chris Hemsworth’s Real-Life Daughter India

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Listen to the Soundtrack for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Now

6:08

Ask Marvel

Behind the Scenes Secrets from the Thor: Love and Thunder Cast!

In this article: Jane Foster, Avengers Campus, Thor: Love and Thunder

Related

Games

Bring the Hammer Down with Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor in Fortnite

The Fortnite Item Shop now has the Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor Outfits and item accessories. Each Outfit comes with the Full Charge Style. See for details.

12 hours ago

Movies

All the Best ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Cosplay on the Red Carpet

Check out some of the best Marvel cosplay from the red carpet event for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder!’

3 days ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Raise your hammers!

3 days ago

Movies

Listen to the Soundtrack for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Now

Featuring new music from composer Michael Giacchino.

3 days ago