D23 2024: All the Avengers Campus News

D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience brought some big news for Super Hero fans.

During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday night, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage to give fans a sneak peek at some of the exciting announcements coming soon to Disney Parks. D’Amaro shared new details about a number of new attractions, which will debut at Disney Parks around the world.

Here, we break down all the big announcements from D23.

Shanghai Disneyland

First up, an all-new coaster is debuting at Shanghai Disneyland. This Spider-Man thrill attraction finds Peter Parker in a bit of a tight spot, and we’ll join him on a high-speed journey to get out of trouble.