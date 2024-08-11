D23 2024: All the Avengers Campus News
Get a sneak peek at all the new attractions coming to Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure.
D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience brought some big news for Super Hero fans.
During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday night, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage to give fans a sneak peek at some of the exciting announcements coming soon to Disney Parks. D’Amaro shared new details about a number of new attractions, which will debut at Disney Parks around the world.
Here, we break down all the big announcements from D23.
Shanghai Disneyland
First up, an all-new coaster is debuting at Shanghai Disneyland. This Spider-Man thrill attraction finds Peter Parker in a bit of a tight spot, and we’ll join him on a high-speed journey to get out of trouble.
Hong Kong Disneyland
Stark Expo is also expanding at Hong Kong Disneyland with an all-new attraction. When Tony Stark invites his friend Peter Parker to showcase some of his inventions, this catches the attention of one of Spidey’s most formidable villains. As guests try to help Spider-Man protect the new tech, they might get caught in the middle of the action!
Disney California Adventure
Avengers Campus at Disneyland is about to get a whole lot bigger. D’Amaro announced that the campus will soon double in size, expanding with two brand new attractions. (Construction on the expansion will begin in 2025.)
Avengers Infinity Defense is a multi-world adventure experience, where recruits will chase down King Thanos after he steals technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds. Guests will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City — and they might even cross paths with some familiar faces.
Tony Stark will also welcome recruits to the newly-announced Stark Flight Lab, where you can feel like a Super Hero yourself. Guests will sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station, where a robot arm will grab each pod and whirl it around in simulated flight.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California.
