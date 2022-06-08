Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel Arrives at Avengers Campus

Stop by and talk all things Avengers with her, for a limited time!

by Rachel Paige
Ms. Marvel

The #1 Avengers fan has finally made their way to Avengers Campus. Starting today, visitors to Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland can now meet Ms. Marvel! Stop by and grab a selfie with her, talk about all things Iron Man, or discuss what might be her next heroic encounter in the land. Ms. Marvel joins the growing list of heroes at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Captain America (both Steve and Sam), Thor, and so many more.

The Disney Parks TikTok posted a closer look at the latest Super Hero — check her out in the video below!

 

@disneyparks This girl from Jersey City is no ordinary recruit…it’s gonna be cosmic! ⚡ Stream #MsMarvel on @disneyplus now! #Disney #DisneyParks #AvengersCampus #CaliforniaAdventure ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.  Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.

 

In this article: Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Ms. Marvel, Avengers Campus

