'Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling' Launching July 12th

Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling is split into 9 lesson groups, covering essential topics such as scriptwriting, thumbnailing, character design, and coloring. Students will gain hands-on experience and valuable insights from seasoned Marvel artists and storytellers.

Lessons will be taught by the following Marvel artists:

Mark Morales – Inking

Alitha Martinez – Poses, Acting, and Performance

Mike Hawthorne – Basics of Cinematography and Perspective

Matt Wilson – Coloring for Comics

Daniel Warren Johnson – Environments

Jim Zub – Storytelling and Story Structure

Erik Gist – Comic Covers

Ryan Benjamin – Penciling

Sanford Greene – Character design bonus, Team design, and Action

Aaron Conley – Page and Panel composition

This collaboration sets itself apart by providing students with lessons directly from experts who have shaped the world of comics for decades. Combining Marvel’s storytelling prowess with Proko’s dedication to art education, this course offers a unique and transformative experience for anyone interested in the comic book industry, or anyone who just wants to draw fun characters and tell engaging stories with their art!

Stan Prokopenko, the founder of Proko, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "It's been great to work with Marvel Comics on this course. This is the first time our students can utilize such compelling characters and stories and it really makes this course unique and special. Teaming up with their artists has let us make something unlike anything we've ever done before. Getting so many professionals in the industry to the Proko Studio has meant we could cover more than what a single instructor could bring to the table. I think it'll really help our students make better art and better comics that will give artists the chance to bring their own stories and comics to life."

You can now sign up for Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling and save 20% during the presale period. The first lesson will be released on Wednesday, July 12th. To learn more about the course, visit proko.com/marvel.