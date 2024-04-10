Collect These Rare X-Men '97 Trading Packs on Whatnot

We’re excited to announce the launch of Marvel Comic Trading Packs, available exclusively on Whatnot!

In celebration of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series, renowned Marvel artists Ariel Olivetti, Rob Liefeld, Salvador Larroca, and Stephen Segovia each created a unique cover for issue #1 of the X-MEN '97 (2024) series.

Each art was printed in 4 variants, in a historically limited print-run:

Trade Dress [1250 per variant]

Virgin [1000 per variant]

Silver Foil [500 per variant]

Gold Foil [250 per variant]

All variants were packed into a first-of-its-kind comic trading pack. Each pack contains 3 cover variants at random, with 4 pack designs celebrating a cover from each artist. Plus a limited number of packs contain an ultra-rare gold foil variant autographed by the artists themselves!

The packs arrive exclusively to Whatnot in May, but select Whatnot sellers will have individual pre-release books for sale during WhatnotCon this weekend from April 11th - April 14th. The chase is on!

WhatnotCon is the world’s largest virtual comic convention, powered by live shopping app Whatnot. The event will gather together 1,500+ Whatnot sellers, artists and celebrities, bringing the magic of your favorite IRL cons to the comfort of your home. Immerse yourself in virtual fan zones, including a dedicated Comics Corner, Hype House, and Main Stage, featuring special guests like Tyler Kirkam, Rob Liefeld, and the original cast of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series. Plus, shop con-exclusives from brands like Marvel and more!

New to Whatnot? Click here to create an account and a $15 credit will be automatically applied to your first purchase. Then, use code WCON20 during WhatnotCon from 4/11-4/14 to receive an additional $20 off, for a total savings of $35!

