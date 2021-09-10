As NFL Season Begins, Russell Wilson, Marvel and Yoobi Team to Power Up Back-to-School

As the 2021 NFL season kicks off this weekend, Seattle Seahawks QB, and Marvel’s Earth’s Mightiest Athlete Russell Wilson continues to shine off the field, this time teaming with Marvel and innovative school supply leader Yoobi, to power up the back-to-school season for some deserving kids in need.

Previously celebrated as one of Earth’s Mightiest Athletes for embodying the heroic characteristics of Marvel hero Captain America, Wilson in 2021 has stepped up with his wife Ciara to lead for students in need, launching the Why Not You Academy, a tuition-free charter public school just south of Seattle that focuses on building achievement, community, and empowerment and prepares students to create and thrive in future careers.

Each of the incoming freshman at Why Not You Academy were surprised this week, on their first day of registration with a super-powered backpack full of back-to-school essentials from the Yoobi x Marvel collection, that included offerings with designs of Captain America, the iconic character that Wilson takes his inspiration from.

“At Yoobi, we believe every student deserves an equal opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Yoobi co-founder and CEO Ido Leffler. “It is a thrill to be able to provide these inspiring students with the supplies they’ll need to learn and be creative this year, especially products that pay tribute to Captain America and all that he represents.”

This year Yoobi and Marvel collaborated to launch a collection of more than 70 products including pencil cases notebooks, lunch bags, and water bottles, that featured action-packed designs that paid tribute to characters from Marvel from Spider-Man to Black Panther, to Captain Marvel, Iron Man and the Hulk.