Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 24, 2023

SDCC 2023: Cosmo the Spacedog Lands on the Marvel Stage

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is now available on Digital, and arrives on Blu-ray August 1.

by Marvel

A good dog has touched down! On Saturday, fans at the Marvel stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 were treated to a pawsome surprise when Cosmo the Spacedog arrived for a meet-and-greet session. And ok, it's not actually Cosmo but a very good boy named Jackson the Fire Dog dressed up as Cosmo, but a good dog is a good dog. 

In a version of Cosmo's own space suit, Jackson posed for pictures and gave out pawtographs to those in the crowd, and the whole audience was treated to a very special surprise when a proposal happened on stage! (She said yes.) 

Find more photos from the Cosmo meet-and-greet in the image gallery below, and Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to own on Digital; on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1; and arrives on Disney+ on August 2. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by James Gunn. 

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.

Looking for more of Marvel's SDCC coverage from 2023? Watch full panels, recaps, and stage shows now

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

SDCC 2023: 'X-Men Blue: Origins' #1 Reveals the Truth Behind Nightcrawler's Birth

Comics

SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

Live Events

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Cosmo the Spacedog, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Related

31:00

Trailers & Extras

FULL PANEL: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski at SDCC

Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel legends Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr. to reflect on their careers, and make some exciting reveals, including Howard The Duck's 50th Anniversary & Black Widow's Venom transformation.

4 hours ago

Comics

SDCC 2023: Coming Soon to Marvel’s Infinity Comics

Gambit and Rogue, Thor, Kate Bishop, and more! Preview the upcoming story arcs coming to the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive vertical comics lineup.

6 hours ago

25:08

Trailers & Extras

FULL PANEL: Marvel Comics' Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soliders

Witness for yourself every thrilling reveal from Marvel Comics' "Heroes, Hulks, and Super Soldiers" panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023 as our superstar lineup outlines the future of Captain America, Punisher, The Incredible Hulk, Moon Knight and more.

18 hours ago

1:51

Trailers & Extras

Ms. Marvel's Mutant Return from SDCC 2023

Ryan reports from Marvel Comics' annual 'Next Big Thing' panel to give you an exclusive look at the return of Ms. Marvel in the upcoming MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT & the biggest crossover event of 2023 kicking off in Amazing Spider-Man: GANG WAR.

20 hours ago