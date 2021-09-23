Culture & Lifestyle
Take a Deep Dive into the Marvel Universe with the Happy Color App

Spoiler alert: They're gonna blow your socks off!

by Marvel
Happy Color

Get a unique opportunity to see your favorite Marvel Super Heroes from an entirely new perspective. Now you can experience Thor, Loki, Black Widow, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk and many other super heroes like never before! While coloring piece by piece, you will uncover every detail and aspect of your hero and the Marvel Universe. We’re crazy about every picture, each thoroughly sketched and colored by professional artists for fans to enjoy to the fullest.

Immerse yourself into a world of beautiful colors and relaxation. The process of coloring is a well-known meditation technique, and coloring your favorite Marvel heroes may just become your next healthy hobby!

In Happy Color, you’ll find more than fifteen thousand images of all kinds, including exclusive pictures from your favorite Marvel comics and Disney cartoons! Breathtaking story lines and gorgeous shades will capture your imagination! Trust us  you'll be head over heels for this jaw-dropping journey of colors!

Ready to kick-start your amazing Marvel adventures? Check your app store and download the Happy Color app today!

