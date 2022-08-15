Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 15, 2022

‘Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem’ Brings Jeffrey Brown’s Signature Style to the Marvel Universe

Eisner Award winner Jeffrey Brown takes Thor Odinson and his family on a vacation to Midgard in ‘Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem.’

by Meagan Damore

Next April, Eisner Award-winning author Jeffrey Brown will send Thor Odinson on a family vacation in his upcoming children’s book Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem

This playful reimagining of the Marvel Universe finds Thor’s parents Odin and Frigga taking their children – including the mischievous Loki – to their favorite realm: Midgard, AKA Earth. There, they will encounter all the wonders Midgard has to offer, as well as a few recognizable faces (don’t miss little Iron Man in the preview below). Plus, they’ll have to contend with familiar problems like bedtimes, playground games, and picky eaters.

‘Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem’ cover by Jeffrey Brown
‘Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem’ cover by Jeffrey Brown

“THOR was always one of my go-to comics to pick up at the comic shop, and I even had the little Thor Hot Wheels van,” Brown said. “I covered plenty of paper with doodles of his iconic winged helmet and hammer. Getting to dive in and do my own take on Thor and the other Asgardians was an absolute treat, especially Loki, who's so much fun. I was one of three brothers growing up, so I loved having the opportunity to write about all the sibling mischief that kids get into!”

Don’t miss Darth Vader and Son creator Jeffrey Brown’s new Marvel Universe adventure when Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem goes on sale April 18, 2023 from Chronicle Books!

Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem by Jeffrey Brown goes on sale April 18, 2023 from Chronicle Books.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

Gear

World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In this article: Thor (Thor Odinson), Loki, Odin, Frigga

Take a Look Inside 'Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem' Below!

Related

Comics

It’s Game Over for Marvel's Heroes in New 'Murderworld' Comic Series

Jim Zub, Ray Fawkes, and Jethro Morales run wild with a brand-new saga centered around Arcade and Murderworld, starting with 'Murderworld: Avengers' in November.

4 days ago

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Travel through time with the Avengers, solve a Krakoan mystery with Ms. Marvel and the X-Men, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

5:54

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder | The Secret Behind Thor's Lightning

Lorraine Cink talks with Jake Morrison, Visual Effects Supervisor of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, about the new and innovative VFX techniques used throughout the film.

1 week ago

Comics

Looking Back on ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’

We unravel the time traveling despot's epic attack on Earth and the Avengers!

1 week ago