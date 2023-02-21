Tom Holland Reveals Behind The Scenes Details of 'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME'

Spider-Man: No Way Home rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for the first time ever and all the Peter Parkers faced a multitude of villains from across the Multiverse. Now, coming February 28th, Titan Books brings Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special to fans to go deep into the making of the epic film.

This deluxe collector’s volume features interviews with Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and returning Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with behind-the-scenes interviews with the teams responsible for the movie’s stunts, costumes, and ground-breaking visual effects.

Pre-Order Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special at Amazon or wherever books are sold.

You can get as sneak peek of the book here with this exclusive excerpt of Tom Holland's interview about the making of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

TOM HOLLAND

Tom Holland is back in the dual role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man – but this time he’s joined by two other web-slingers. The actor discusses what the earlier Spidey’s movies meant to him and reveals why Spider-Man: No Way Home’s stunts are bigger and better than ever before.