Games
Published September 9, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: 'MARVEL World of Heroes' AR Mobile Game Creates Real World Team-Ups with Marvel Heroes

Become part of the Marvel Universe in 'MARVEL World of Heroes,' a new AR mobile game from Niantic and Marvel Entertainment.

by Meagan Damore
MARVEL World of Heroes announcement

Niantic and Marvel Entertainment invite you to become a part of the Marvel Universe with MARVEL World of Heroes, a new mobile game launching in 2023.

Using the AR mobile experience, MARVEL World of Heroes allows players to create their own Super Hero identity and team-up with fan-favorite Marvel characters in the real world. A new trailer for the game offers a glimpse of the powers to come, as three players assume the abilities of Thor, Doctor Strange, and Cyclops in order to stop an imminent threat.

MARVEL World of Heroes launches globally next year, but players can pre-register now at marvelworldofheroes.com.

MARVEL World of Heroes Reveal Trailer

Pre-register for MARVEL World of Heroes here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: D23 Expo 2022

