'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Leads The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 with Six Wins
'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' scored big at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards with six wins including Action Game of the Year! Read on for the full list of awards.
The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place on February 15, 2024 and Spidey fans could be heard cheering throughout the night! Leading the night with an impressive six wins, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collected awards for Action Game of the Year, Technical Achievement, Audio Design, Best Character, Achievement in Animation and Original Music Composition! Other nominations included Achievement in Art Direction, Achievement in Game Direction and Game of the Year.
Action Game of the Year
Bryan Intihar
Senior Game Director
Ryan Smith
Project Director
Jeannette Lee
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Doug Sheahan
Director, Core
Technology Management
Mike Fitzgerald
Director, Gameplay Management
Jess Scott
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Paul Mudra
Jerry Berlongieri
Senior Audio Director - Cinematics
Dwight Okahara
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Actor
Nadji Jeter
Senior Narrative Director
Jon Paquette
Narrative Director
Ben Arfmann
Advanced Senior Writer
Lauren Mee
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Bobby Coddington
Gameplay Animation Director
Danny Garnett
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
John Paesano
Senior Score Producers
Scott Hanau
Keith Leary
Senior Music Designer
Rob Goodson
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now only on PlayStation 5. Order the title on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!
