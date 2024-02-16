Games
Published February 16, 2024

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Leads The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 with Six Wins

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' scored big at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards with six wins including Action Game of the Year! Read on for the full list of awards.

by Marika Hashimoto
'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Leads The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 with Six Wins
Insomniac Games Team at the AIAS DICE Awards 2024

The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place on February 15, 2024 and Spidey fans could be heard cheering throughout the night! Leading the night with an impressive six wins, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collected awards for Action Game of the YearTechnical AchievementAudio DesignBest CharacterAchievement in Animation and Original Music Composition! Other nominations included Achievement in Art Direction, Achievement in Game Direction and Game of the Year.

DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Action Game of the Year

  • Action Game of the Year

    • Senior Creative Director
      Bryan Intihar
      Senior Game Director
      Ryan Smith
      Project Director
      Jeannette Lee
DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Technical Achievement

  • Outstanding Technical Achievement

    • Senior Programming Director
      Doug Sheahan
      Director, Core
      Technology Management
      Mike Fitzgerald
      Director, Gameplay Management
      Jess Scott
DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Audio Design

  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

    • Senior Audio Directors
      Paul Mudra
      Jerry Berlongieri
      Senior Audio Director - Cinematics
      Dwight Okahara
DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Character

  • Outstanding Achievement in Character

    • "Miles Morales"
      Actor
      Nadji Jeter
      Senior Narrative Director
      Jon Paquette
      Narrative Director
      Ben Arfmann
      Advanced Senior Writer
      Lauren Mee
DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Achievement in Animation

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation

    • Senior Director of Animation
      Bobby Coddington
      Gameplay Animation Director
      Danny Garnett
DICE Awards 2024 Winner Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Original Music Composition

  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

    • ​​​​​​​Composer
      John Paesano
      Senior Score Producers
      Scott Hanau
      Keith Leary
      Senior Music Designer
      Rob Goodson

 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now only on PlayStation 5. Order the title on PlayStation StorePlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!

For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, follow Marvel Games on X (formerly Twitter)!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

deadpool & wolverine

Movies

First 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Teaser Debuts During The Big Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NIGHT THRASHER (2024) #1 cover by Alan Quah

Comics

February 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

x-men 97

TV Shows

Marvel Animation Releases First Trailer for ‘X-Men ‘97’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Meet the Dragons of the Marvel Universe

Comics

Meet the Dragons of the Marvel Universe

mcu timeline order

Movies

New MCU Timelines Arrive on Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Anti-Venom Suit (Peter Parker)?

Games

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Anti-Venom Suit (Peter Parker)?

Read on for everything you need to know about Peter Parker's Anti-Venom Suit before playing 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'!

4 days ago
'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Black Suit (Harry Osborn)?

Games

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Black Suit (Harry Osborn)?

Read on for everything you need to know about Harry Osborn's Black Suit before playing 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'!

1 week ago
Sony's Creator to Creator: Inside 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Games

Sony's Creator to Creator: Inside 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

The visionary Spider-Man devs and directors reflect on their shared creative bonds in this two-part series.

1 week ago
'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Black Suit (Peter Parker)?

Games

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Explained: What Is the Black Suit (Peter Parker)?

Read on for everything you need to know about Peter Parker's Black Suit before playing 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'!

2 weeks ago