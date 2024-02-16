'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Leads The D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 with Six Wins

The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place on February 15, 2024 and Spidey fans could be heard cheering throughout the night! Leading the night with an impressive six wins, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collected awards for Action Game of the Year, Technical Achievement, Audio Design, Best Character, Achievement in Animation and Original Music Composition! Other nominations included Achievement in Art Direction, Achievement in Game Direction and Game of the Year.