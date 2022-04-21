Embrace the Chaos: Moon Knight Sets Upon Fortnite

Moon Knight is seldom seen without his cape, so included with his Outfit is the Moon Knight’s Cloak Back Bling. And for your close-quarters combat, the Crescent Darts Pickaxe is in the Shop as well.

Grab these items in the Shop while the moon is out and prepare to unleash the chaos!

Be the crazy that the world needs.

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.