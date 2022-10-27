Inside the Art of MARVEL SNAP

As one of the most visually stunning new games to arrive on the scene, MARVEL SNAP has plenty to offer besides exciting gameplay, thrilling mind games and your favorite characters from the Marvel Universe. These are no ordinary cards—packed with potential and an array of 3D effects, these are truly collector's items! What's more, you may recognize some of your favorite Marvel artists who contributed to the dazzling graphics of the game.

Available now on mobile and PC devices, Nuverse , Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment's latest collaboration is making waves as it brings exciting gameplay and fast-paced action to Marvel fans everywhere. Players all over the world can finally experience the adrenaline-pumping, superpowered card battler game that lets fans assemble a Marvel dream team of heroes and villains, before battling their way through the multiverse to glory—all in just three-minute play battles.

Luckily, we were able to speak to Jonny Erner (Art Manager) and Jomaro Kindred (Art Director) for a behind-the scenes look at the beautiful art that inspired MARVEL SNAP!

Who are some artists whose work we can look forward to in MARVEL SNAP?

Way too many to name them all, but we try to have something for everyone in the game, which means our artists all do something super unique. We have Rian Gonzales who you might recognize from all of her amazing Marvel comic covers doing original pieces in her style and doing some adorable chibi pieces. We have Kim Jacinto whose work is incredibly colorful and dynamic. Max Grecke does his own unique style that is fun and different, but totally makes sense for our game. These just a few of the amazing artists we have, but we also have a ton of illustrators like Ryan Benjamin whose work then gets colored by Ryan Kinnaird to make sure we have cohesion across all of our Base cards.