Jane Foster's Mighty Thor Arrives in Marvel's Avengers

Prove you are worthy!

SQUARE ENIX® announced that Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor is now available as a playable Hero in Marvel’s Avengers, bringing the game’s roster of Heroes to ten across all platforms and 11 including the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man.

The Mighty Thor brings a fresh way to experience the Mjolnir-wielding Goddess of Thunder either solo or with friends. Her unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative.

In Marvel’s Avengers, Jane Foster is the Mighty Thor: wielder of the legendary Mjolnir, guided by her strong conscience, determination, and skill as a doctor. In addition to managing her own cancer diagnosis, Jane resolved to fight for Inhumans after the A-Day accident, and Mjolnir called out to her. To her surprise, she lifted it with ease and was transformed into the Mighty Thor! While wielding her power, her cancer was held at bay, and she joined the Avengers when they reassembled to fight AIM.

Thanks to the Tachyon Storms unleashed by AIM and the Scientist Supreme, Jane soon finds herself in a new, unfamiliar universe. She must now work with the Jane Foster who already exists there, in addition to the Avengers, to investigate the nature of the rifts.

A Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE Deep Dive dedicated to the Mighty Thor offered an extensive look at what players can expect from the new Hero.

Watch it now and prepare to call down lightning on all your foes!

Marvel’s Avengers offers players a truly rich experience and combines the single player focused Reassemble story campaign with the ongoing Avengers Initiative’s missions, which take the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission in the Reassemble campaign is designed to showcase one or more hero’s unique abilities, while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played solo with your own custom AI team or with a group of up to four players* as any Hero in the player’s roster.

Marvel’s Avengers continues to expand over time with the addition of new features, mission types, regions, items, and more delivered to players at no additional cost for players who own the core game.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

*Internet connection required. Your platform’s online multiplayer requirements will apply.

