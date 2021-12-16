Games
Latest Trailer from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals a Mysterious Past...and Future?

Is this the one where they do the thing?

by Marika Hashimoto
You don't get to be known as the misfits of the galaxy without having some, uh, interesting things come up in your past. In the latest trailer drop from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, get a glimpse of Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord's childhood, and then flash forward to when he becomes...a dad? But wait, how did this happen? And which version of Quill are we talking about?

Things are not what they seem when Mantis casually calls Peter by another name, but don't blame her—("I forget which version of you I'd met")—first things first, we need to find out if he did the thing yet. And in order to find out if he did the thing yet, you need to do the thing to find out whether he did the thing.

Just watch the trailer below. You got this. Probably.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Do the Thing Trailer

All things aside, watch until the end for a heartwarming scene with the whole gang, including the most dangerous woman in the galaxy...!

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an award winning single-player story-driven action-adventure game, set in an original Guardians universe. For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, tune in to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest announcements!

