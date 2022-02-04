Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Misty Knight

Get a glimpse inside The Ghost Orchid, AKA The Collector's Ship, and see the first reveal of Misty Knight, who's ready for some action! Zooming in on a scene from the city, we see a hidden figure emerge from the shadows (let's just say he wears a hood), but that doesn't faze Misty. With Metal Arm of the Law, she has unblockable armor breaking damage. She can also use Freeze!, a coldsnap that enables multiple frostbite stacks for a devastating shatter. Not to mention her Maximum Bionic Overcharge, which activates instant equilibrium with max charges, is unblockable, guaranteed critical hits, and an energize buff!

With perfect teamwork timing, Captain America swings by with Fly By Attack to inflict a physical vulnerability debuff that increases physical damage output. Sam Wilson doesn't waste time in putting his strategies in play, and hits hard with Airstrike—not only can it consume all personal armor ups to increase attack, it unleashes a flurry of instant rupture damage and debuffs! Finally, the name says it all when he uses Master of the Sky, which can inflict special lock, gain rating, and easily power drain.