Games
Published February 4, 2022

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Misty Knight

This dynamic duo is ready for anything.

by Marika Hashimoto

The largest threat to ever hit Marvel Contest of Champions arrives, and that means calling in the best of the best. Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Misty Knight enter The Battlerealm as things start to heat up...

Captain America (Sam Wilson) & Misty Knight in Safe Haven | Marvel Contest of Champions

Get a glimpse inside The Ghost Orchid, AKA The Collector's Ship, and see the first reveal of Misty Knight, who's ready for some action! Zooming in on a scene from the city, we see a hidden figure emerge from the shadows (let's just say he wears a hood), but that doesn't faze Misty. With Metal Arm of the Law, she has unblockable armor breaking damage. She can also use Freeze!, a coldsnap that enables multiple frostbite stacks for a devastating shatter. Not to mention her Maximum Bionic Overcharge, which activates instant equilibrium with max charges, is unblockable, guaranteed critical hits, and an energize buff!

With perfect teamwork timing, Captain America swings by with Fly By Attack to inflict a physical vulnerability debuff that increases physical damage output. Sam Wilson doesn't waste time in putting his strategies in play, and hits hard with Airstrike—not only can it consume all personal armor ups to increase attack, it unleashes a flurry of instant rupture damage and debuffs! Finally, the name says it all when he uses Master of the Sky, which can inflict special lock, gain rating, and easily power drain.

Between the two of these stellar Super Heroes, that's enough to send anyone running. But bigger threats are on the horizon, the scale of which we haven't seen before...

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: Sam Wilson, Misty Knight, Marvel Contest of Champions

