Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Abomination (Emil Blonsky)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Mercenaries, Thunderbolts, Gamma Mutates, and Enhanced, Abomination (Emil Blonsky) has a toolkit that includes Gamma Toxins, Return on Collateral, and The Direct Approach.

(PASSIVE) Eking Gamma Toxins, Abomination exudes toxic gamma radiation, causing weakness in his enemies. This reduces enemy match damage by 20% and enemy ability damage by 30%, reducing Gamma Mutates' match damage by an additional 30%. Abomination takes advantage of this weakness, dealing 50% match damage to Gamma Mutates.

Using Return on Collateral, Abomination creates collateral damage, creating new tactical opportunities amongst the rubble. For up to 5 random basic Green tile(s), destroy the surrounding tiles. Destroyed tiles deal 75% of Abomination's base match damage to the enemy team, but do not gain AP. For each Red, Strike, Attack, or Protect tile destroyed, Abomination gains a Return Point (up to 8).

(PASSIVE) If Abomination is downed at the start of his next turn, he heals 6% health for each Return Point he has, using all Return Points.

Abomination is not stealthy. He prefers bringing the fight straight to the enemy with The Direct Approach. This deals 4352 damage to the target and creates a 4-turn Countdown tile that causes his match damage to also deal 625 damage to all other characters.

(PASSIVE) Abomination trusts in his strength and healing to keep going. Each time he takes more than 8% of his max health damage at once, he gains 1 Return Point(s). Return on Collateral's passive is also always unlocked.