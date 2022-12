Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Abomination (Emil Blonsky)

When he was transformed into the Abomination by the same process that turned Bruce Banner into the Hulk, Emil Blonsky got to keep his brains in addition to the brawn. Deemed "the Abomination" by Thunderbolt Ross, Blonsky is fully in control of his super-powered persona even in Hulked-out form. As a result, he can easily overpower the Hulk (unless the Jade Giant gets truly angry, of course).

With all the power and none of the responsibility, Blonsky sees his new strength as a way to achieve goals he could only dream of before—and if being part of the Thunderbolts program also keeps him off various world government's capture-on-sight lists, he'll seize that opportunity, too.

Abomination (Emil Blonsky) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!