Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Chasm (Ben Reilly)
Chasm (Ben Reilly) hunts for something to fill the void in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
As a clone of Peter Parker, Ben Reilly shares his memories, his powers, and his ideals—but his life has never been easy. To make himself stand apart from Spider-Man, Ben has assumed several different costumed identities, including Scarlet Spider. When he joined the Beyond Corporation, he thought he'd found a place where he could do some real good...but not for long. Someone abused his trust, went thrashing through his memories, and liquidated him in quantum-shifting polymer meant to rewrite matter, leaving behind a void. An abyss. A Chasm.
Chasm (Ben Reilly) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Spider-Verse, Street Level, and Enhanced, Chasm (Ben Reilly) has a toolkit that includes Waking Abyss, Stare Into the Void, and Empty Inside.
Whenever Chasm makes a match with Waking Abyss, he converts 1 random tiles into Abyss tiles, and whenever an Abyss tile is matched or destroyed, he creates 1 random Web tiles. Abyss tiles do not award AP when matched. At the end of each turn, for each Abyss tile on the board up to 1, both teams lose 1 AP from the front character’s strongest color with 1 or more AP, then Chasm and the enemy team’s character in front take damage equal to Chasm’s match damage in that color + 133 damage.
If you gaze into the Chasm, the Chasm gazes also into you. Using Stare Into the Void, stun the enemy team for 1 turn at the start of the match. If Chasm is downed and there are 5 or more Abyss tiles on the board, Chasm is revived with 20% health, plus 2% health per Web tile on the board (max 10), then he destroys all Abyss tiles on the board and stuns the enemy team for 1 turn. Whenever a Web tile is matched, Chasm heals 266 health.
(PASSIVE) Ben’s been through a lot – sometimes, it’s easier not to feel. With Empty Inside, Chasm’s match damage is multiplied by up to 150% as the average AP on both teams approaches 0, and down to 75% as the average AP on both teams approaches 3 plus 1 for every 3 Web tiles on the board (not counting Team-Up AP).
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
The Hunt – 7/28 – 7/31
Chasm (Ben Reilly) in Placement Rewards
Cosmic Chaos – 7/31 – 8/4
Chasm (Ben Reilly) in Progression rewards
Versus
Constant Kraven – 7/28 – 8/1
Chasm (Ben Reilly) Shards as Placement rewards
Blank Stare – 7/31 – 8/3
Rewards tokens to the There Is Only Chasm vault
Offers
Corruptible Chasm Cover Store – 7/28 – 7/31
Chance to get Chasm (Ben Reilly). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
There Is Only Chasm Vault – 8/4 – 8/7
Chance to get Chasm (Ben Reilly).
40 Items:
- 1x Break Bad Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Prowler cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Break Bad Legendary Store – 8/7 – 8/10
15% chance to get Chasm (Ben Reilly), Ultron (Age of Ultron), Killmonger (Erik Stevens)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
