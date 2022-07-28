Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Chasm (Ben Reilly)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Spider-Verse, Street Level, and Enhanced, Chasm (Ben Reilly) has a toolkit that includes Waking Abyss, Stare Into the Void, and Empty Inside.

Whenever Chasm makes a match with Waking Abyss, he converts 1 random tiles into Abyss tiles, and whenever an Abyss tile is matched or destroyed, he creates 1 random Web tiles. Abyss tiles do not award AP when matched. At the end of each turn, for each Abyss tile on the board up to 1, both teams lose 1 AP from the front character’s strongest color with 1 or more AP, then Chasm and the enemy team’s character in front take damage equal to Chasm’s match damage in that color + 133 damage.

If you gaze into the Chasm, the Chasm gazes also into you. Using Stare Into the Void, stun the enemy team for 1 turn at the start of the match. If Chasm is downed and there are 5 or more Abyss tiles on the board, Chasm is revived with 20% health, plus 2% health per Web tile on the board (max 10), then he destroys all Abyss tiles on the board and stuns the enemy team for 1 turn. Whenever a Web tile is matched, Chasm heals 266 health.

(PASSIVE) Ben’s been through a lot – sometimes, it’s easier not to feel. With Empty Inside, Chasm’s match damage is multiplied by up to 150% as the average AP on both teams approaches 0, and down to 75% as the average AP on both teams approaches 3 plus 1 for every 3 Web tiles on the board (not counting Team-Up AP).