Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin)
Crystal is ready to rock you like a hurricane.
As sister to Queen Medusa, Crystalia Amaquelin is a member of the Inhuman Royal Family. Thanks to her Inhuman abilities, she can control the four classical elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. After the Terrigen Cloud led to an Inhuman population boom across the globe, Crystal became the Inhuman Ambassador to oversee diplomatic relations and humanitarian efforts for all those affected by the Mists.
Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Hero and Inhuman, Crystal has a toolkit that includes Some Say the World, Elemental Activity and Inhuman Ambassador.
With the power of the elements at her fingertips, Crystal uses Some Say the World to unleash mayhem and destruction! Deals 1297 damage and creates a Strike tile, Protect tile, and Attack tile of strength 174.
(PASSIVE) Crystal’s base match damage is increased by 14 for each type of friendly special tile on the board (includes Strike, Protect, Attack, Countdown, Repeater, and Invisibility).
Crystal channels the elements to shape the world around her with Elemental Activity. Choose an element. Deals 3684 damage to the enemy team. This power’s passive effects change based on the chosen element.
- Fire – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Red match, deal XX permanent damage
- Earth – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Green match, Crystal improves a random friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tile by XX%
- Air – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Yellow match, Crystal creates XX random Charged tile(s).
- Water – (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Blue match, Crystal restores XX health.
Note that Earth and Air passives don’t upgrade with character level (only ability level).
As the Inhuman Ambassador, Crystal handles diplomatic relations to find and protect Inhumans all over the world. Whenever the enemy makes a match, if they have more AP than you in that color, grant a burst of 1842 health to the team. Inhuman allies get an extra burst of 613 health. Whenever the enemy makes a Match-4 or greater, also generate an AP in that color.
Release Schedule
Store Offerings:
Ardent Crystal Cover Store – March 10 to 14
- Chance to get Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls.
Crystalia Amaquelin Limited Vault – March 17 to 21
- 1x Brave The Elements Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Doc Ock (No Way Home) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Brave the Elements Legendary Store – March 17 to 21
- 15% chance to get Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin), Storm (Ororo Munroe), Iceman (Bobby Drake).
- Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points.
Release Debut:
Story:
Lost In Time – March 10 to 14
- Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin) in placement rewards
Featured Event:
The Simulator – March 13 to 18
- Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin) as progression reward
Versus Tournaments:
Trial by Combat – March 10 to 14
- Crystal (Crystalia Amaquelin) shards as a placement reward.
Elements of Style – March 13 to 16
- Rewards tokens to the Brave the Elements cover store.
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Join the Ravagers on a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Immersive Cinematic Experience
Culture & Lifestyle
Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel's Iconic Wall-Crawler with 'Spider-Man: Panel by Panel'