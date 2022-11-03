Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Deathlok (Michael Collins)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Defenders, S.H.I.E.L.D., Technologists, and Enhanced, Deathlok (Michael Collins) has a toolkit that includes Focused Fire, Combat Strategist, and Assuming Control.

Using Focused Fire (PASSIVE), Deathlok uses his destructive arsenal on a single target. Whenever Deathlok's team makes a Red or Blue match, he gains a Focus Point (up to 10). Each Focus Point increases allied damage dealt to that target by 716. If Deathlok's team deals match damage to another target, he loses all Focus Points.

Deathlok's computing power can't see the future, but he can calculate it as a Combat Strategist. With this, he deals 17073 damage, ignoring Protect tiles, Invisibility, and Airborne. Deathlok then gains 5624 burst Health as he repositions.

(PASSIVE) At the start of each turn, for each Friendly Synthetic or Technologist, gain 1 AP in the team's strongest 2 colors, and for each enemy Synthetic or Technologist, the enemy team loses 1 AP in theirs.

By Assuming Control, Collins can unlock his Encephalonic AI—but at what cost? Choose a basic Black tile, creating a 5-turn Fortified Black Countdown tile that increases Deathlok's base Focus Points to 7 and, at the start of each turn, deals 50% of Deathlok's Focus Point damage bonus to all other characters, ignoring Protect tiles, Invisibility, and Airborne.

(PASSIVE) Deathlok's team takes 40% less damage from abilities that target a single character and 25% less damage from abilities that target multiples. While the AI has control, only Deathlok benefits from this passive.