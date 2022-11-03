Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Deathlok (Michael Collins)
Fear not—Deathlok (Michael Collins) has assumed control in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Michael Collins was betrayed by the very technology he helped create. Before he merged with a weaponized AI and became Deathlok, Collins was a brilliant computer programmer specializing in AI driven prosthetics. However, when he complained that his creations were being used as weapons, he was subjected to the cyborg weapons platform he designed and lost control of his body to the deadly AI, which committed atrocities he was powerless to stop. Now, Collins is back in the driver's seat, this time with one of the most advanced biological weapons platforms ever made at his fingertips. In repentance, he uses his new abilities and considerable strength as a force for good.
Deathlok (Michael Collins) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Defenders, S.H.I.E.L.D., Technologists, and Enhanced, Deathlok (Michael Collins) has a toolkit that includes Focused Fire, Combat Strategist, and Assuming Control.
Using Focused Fire (PASSIVE), Deathlok uses his destructive arsenal on a single target. Whenever Deathlok's team makes a Red or Blue match, he gains a Focus Point (up to 10). Each Focus Point increases allied damage dealt to that target by 716. If Deathlok's team deals match damage to another target, he loses all Focus Points.
Deathlok's computing power can't see the future, but he can calculate it as a Combat Strategist. With this, he deals 17073 damage, ignoring Protect tiles, Invisibility, and Airborne. Deathlok then gains 5624 burst Health as he repositions.
(PASSIVE) At the start of each turn, for each Friendly Synthetic or Technologist, gain 1 AP in the team's strongest 2 colors, and for each enemy Synthetic or Technologist, the enemy team loses 1 AP in theirs.
By Assuming Control, Collins can unlock his Encephalonic AI—but at what cost? Choose a basic Black tile, creating a 5-turn Fortified Black Countdown tile that increases Deathlok's base Focus Points to 7 and, at the start of each turn, deals 50% of Deathlok's Focus Point damage bonus to all other characters, ignoring Protect tiles, Invisibility, and Airborne.
(PASSIVE) Deathlok's team takes 40% less damage from abilities that target a single character and 25% less damage from abilities that target multiples. While the AI has control, only Deathlok benefits from this passive.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Operation Spider Silk – 11/3 - 11/7
Deathlok (Michael Collins) Covers and Shards in Progression rewards
Event Tokens in Placement rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 11/6 - 11/11
Deathlok (Michael Collins) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
The Hunt: Florida – 11/7 - 11/10
Deathlok (Michael Collins) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
Wakanda Forever – 11/3 - 11/7
Deathlok (Michael Collins) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Some Assimilation Required – 11/6 - 11/9
Deathlok (Michael Collins) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Deathlok & Friends Vault – 11/6 - 11/11
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Deathlok cover
- 1x Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Black Panther (T'Challa) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Storm (Classic) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
