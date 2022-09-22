Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Emma Frost (New X-Men) and Emma Frost (Phoenix Five)
Emma Frost (New X-Men) and Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) bring fire and fury to MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Emma Frost has always been a force to be reckoned with, but as a host to the Phoenix Force, she is nearly unstoppable. Alongside Colossus, Cyclops, Magik, and Namor, she is one of the Phoenix Five, and she hopes to use her almost infinite psychic power and the ability to scan the thoughts of anyone she chooses to guide all humankind forward... but can she keep control of the blinding strength of the Phoenix Force?
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, X-Men, Mutants, and Phoenix Force, Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) has a toolkit that includes Psychic Flames, My Own Best Friend, and Mental Block.
With Psychic Flames, Emma unleashes the Phoenix Force, destroying 4 selected tiles and dealing 1019 damage to the enemy team, then completely drain the team’s Red AP, dealing 155 extra damage per AP drained. (Destroyed tiles do not generate AP or deal additional damage.)
(PASSIVE) While she builds power, Emma’s Phoenix Force increases her teammates’ ability damage by 5%, plus 2% per Red AP. Teammates with the Phoenix Force Affiliation deal an additional 5% ability damage.
Emma Frost’s secondary mutation turns her skin to diamond, making her much more resilient, but unable to use her psychic powers. Using My Own Best Friend, Emma creates a 3-turn Fortified Countdown tile, and then shifts into diamond form if she isn’t already.
(PASSIVE) While in diamond form, Emma’s other active powers are unusable, but her match damage is increased by 30%, she takes no match damage, and she cannot be stunned. When Emma’s countdown tile runs out or is destroyed, she reverts to human form. When all teammates are downed, if Emma has no Diamond Countdown tiles, trigger My Own Best Friend.
Wielding Mental Block, Emma projects into her enemies’ minds, disrupting their plans and sending them into disarray. She destroys up to 1 random enemy special tile(s), prioritizing Repeater and Countdown tiles, then creates a 2-turn Fortified Countdown tile (limit 1) that reduces all the active opponent’s ability levels by 1 level(s). (Minimum level 1.)
Over the years, Emma Frost has gone from formidable X-Men foe to critical member of the team's teaching staff. Since becoming an uneasy ally, she has passed some important life lessons on to the newest crop of X-Men, including her protegees, the Stepford Cuckoos. These days, she uses her psychic abilities and diamond form to protect the next generation of mutants, and her fierce dedication to them makes her an extremely dangerous combatant to any who might wish them harm.
Emma Frost (New X-Men) has also joined the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 3-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, X-Men, and Mutants, Emma Frost (New X-Men) has a toolkit that includes Boosted Learning, My Own Best Friend, and Mental Block.
Teams work best when they put their heads together – and Emma’s psychic powers make it literal with Boosted Learning! She swaps the position of 2 selected basic tiles, then creates 3 strength 33 Strike Tiles. (Max level strength 105 tiles.)
(PASSIVE) Emma Increases her teammates’ lowest level unlocked ability by 1, plus 1 if they have the X-Men Affiliation (up to level 5). Teammates with the Mutant affiliation also take 5% less damage from matches.
Emma Frost’s secondary mutation turns her skin to diamond making her much more resilient, but unable to use her psychic powers. With My Own Best Friend, Emma creates 2 strength 18 Diamond Protect tiles, and then shifts into diamond form if she isn’t already. (Max level strength 56 tiles)
(PASSIVE) While in diamond form, Emma’s other powers are unusable, but her match damage is increased by 30%, she takes 15% less damage, and she cannot be stunned. If Emma has no Diamond Protect tiles, she reverts to human form. When all teammates are downed, if Emma has no Diamond Protect tiles, trigger My Own Best Friend.
Using Mental Block, Emma projects into her enemies’ minds, disrupting their plans and sending them into disarray. She destroys up to 1 random enemy special tile(s), prioritizing Repeater and Countdown tiles, then creates a 2-turn Countdown tile (limit 1) that reduces all the active opponent’s ability levels by 1 level(s). (Minimum level 1.)
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Meet Rocket and Groot – 9/22 – 9/25
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) Cover Store Tokens in Progression rewards
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) Shards + Cover Store Tokens as Placement rewards
Cosmic Chaos – 9/25 – 9/29
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) Shards in Progression rewards
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) Legendary Store Tokens as Placement rewards
Versus
Do You Mind? – 9/22 – 9/26
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) shards as Placement rewards
Hell’s Belle – 9/25 – 9/28
Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) Cover Store Tokens in Progression rewards
Offers
Altered Perception Store – 9/22 – 9/25
Chance to get Emma Frost (Phoenix Five). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
24-Carat Vault – 9/28 – 10/2
Chance to get Emma Frost (Phoenix Five). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
40 Items:
- 1x Secret Empire Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Professor X (Charles Xavier) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Secret Empire Legendary Store – 9/29 – 10/2
15% chance to get Emma Frost (Phoenix Five), Cyclops (Phoenix Five), and Colossus (Phoenix Five)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points.
