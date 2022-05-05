Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Gargantos (Multiverse of Madness)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Villains, Gargantos has a toolkit that includes Tentacle Thrash, Tentacle Teeth, and Ineffable Horror.

With Tentacle Thrash (PASSIVE), Gargantos flails his great arms, wreaking havoc on everything around him. At the start of the turn, if one does not exist, create a 1-turn Countdown tile that destroys 1 enemy AP in its color and recreates itself on an adjacent tile. If the enemy has no AP in that color, it deals 664 permanent damage instead. If Gargantos is Invisible at the start of the turn, create an extra Tentacle Thrash tile (up to 3 max).

Gargantos uses Tentacle Teeth to grab and crush his enemies with his tentacle arms. Reduce the strength of 1 enemy Strike, Protect and Attack tile(s) by 44, plus 44 for each Tentacle Thrash tile on the board. Then for each enemy Strike, Protect, and Attack tile below 44 strength, destroy that tile and deal 975 permanent damage.

It takes a strong will to comprehend Gargantos’ true nature. Use Ineffable Horror to completely drain the friendly team’s Blue AP, dealing 337 damage per AP drained. Gargantos also goes Invisible for 2 turns. While Invisible, Gargantos’ matches deal permanent damage.