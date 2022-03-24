Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways)
Gertrude Yorkes and her trusty dinosaur sidekick Old Lace have arrived. Hear them roar!
So far as Gertrude Yorkes is concerned, the apple does fall far from the tree. When she was a teenager, she ran away from home after she witnessed her parents perform a dark magic ritual with a group of super villains called The Pride. She linked up with The Pride's other children and became a founding member of The Runaways, using her genetically modified Deinonychus Old Lace to help them stop their parents' nefarious plans.
Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Hero and Runaways, Gertrude has a toolkit that includes Prehistoric Pairing, Clever Claws, and Dino Strike!
With Prehistoric Pairing (PASSIVE), Gertrude uses her telepathic link to Old Lace to help her team. If Gertrude Yorkes or an ally would take at least 15% of their current health in damage, create a 1-turn Countdown tile that deals 241 damage. Then improve a friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tile by 19 for every Runaway on the team.
Old Lace hides in the shadows, stalking her prey and striking at the right moment with her Clever Claws. Choose 3 basic tiles to become Trap tiles. If matched or destroyed by the enemy, they deal 537 damage, plus 134 damage if there’s another Runaway on the team.
Old Lace's Dino Strike! deals 463 damage, plus 93 damage for each Strike, Protect, or Attack tile combined that you have more of than the enemy (max 5). Then, create 1 strength 28 Red Strike tile.
Release Events:
Story
Cosmic Chaos – 3/24 – 3/29
- Rewards tokens to the Cosmic Chaos Cover Pack
- Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) in Placement rewards
The Simulator – 3/28 – 4/1
- Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 3/27 – 4/1
- Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Gertrude & Friends vault
Versus
Big Bangs Theory – 3/24 – 3/28
- Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) in Placement rewards
Saur-y Not Sorry – 3/27 – 3/30
- Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Gertrude & Friends vault
Offers:
Gertrude & Friends – 3/24 – 4/1
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Gertrude Yorkes cover
- 1x Nico Minoru cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Storm (Mohawk) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Daken (Dark Avengers) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
- 3x 4-Stars
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here.
