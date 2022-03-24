Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Hero and Runaways, Gertrude has a toolkit that includes Prehistoric Pairing, Clever Claws, and Dino Strike!

With Prehistoric Pairing (PASSIVE), Gertrude uses her telepathic link to Old Lace to help her team. If Gertrude Yorkes or an ally would take at least 15% of their current health in damage, create a 1-turn Countdown tile that deals 241 damage. Then improve a friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tile by 19 for every Runaway on the team.

Old Lace hides in the shadows, stalking her prey and striking at the right moment with her Clever Claws. Choose 3 basic tiles to become Trap tiles. If matched or destroyed by the enemy, they deal 537 damage, plus 134 damage if there’s another Runaway on the team.

Old Lace's Dino Strike! deals 463 damage, plus 93 damage for each Strike, Protect, or Attack tile combined that you have more of than the enemy (max 5). Then, create 1 strength 28 Red Strike tile.