Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways)

So far as Gertrude Yorkes is concerned, the apple does fall far from the tree. When she was a teenager, she ran away from home after she witnessed her parents perform a dark magic ritual with a group of super villains called The Pride. She linked up with The Pride's other children and became a founding member of The Runaways, using her genetically modified Deinonychus Old Lace to help them stop their parents' nefarious plans.

Gertrude Yorkes (Runaways) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!