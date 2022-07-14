Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Gorr (The God Butcher)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Godlike, Cosmic, and Non-Humans, Gorr (The God Butcher) has a toolkit that includes Edge of Spite and Shadow, Nightmare Fuel, and Your Own Weapons.

The Necrosword has carved a path of silence through the bright points in the cosmos, the shadows growing longer, darker; So too shall it here. With Edge of Spite and Shadow, Gorr commits the shadows to an all-out assault while he strikes at the heart of his target. This move deals 42 damage to a random enemy for each of Gorr’s Shadow Minions on the board, then if the target has less than 15% health remaining, down them. Otherwise, Gorr deals damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum health, ignoring all Strike and Protect tiles.

Using Nightmare Fuel, Gorr forges nightmares manifest from your very shadow, creating 3 2-turn Black Shadow Minion Repeater tiles, up to a maximum of 3, that deal 65 damage to a random enemy.

(PASSIVE) At the start of the battle, Gorr creates 2 2-turn Black Shadow Minion Repeater tiles. For each of his Shadow Minions on the board, Gorr takes 5% less damage from enemy matches and abilities, and while Gorr has one or more Shadow Minions on the board, he takes no extra damage from enemy Strike tiles. Whenever one of Gorr’s Shadow Minions is destroyed, he gains 2 Yellow AP.

(PASSIVE) In Your Own Weapons, Gorr is a master at using his opponent’s weapons against them, felling gods with their own power. Whenever an enemy places more than 6 Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles on the board in a turn, at the start of the turn, Gorr converts all new tiles created that turn into match damage, destroying them in the process. The strength of these tiles is evenly divided among his match damage. Gorr then creates a 4-turn Countdown tile dealing damage equal to 1x the stolen strength.