Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) & Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit)

Hit-Monkey brings his ghost mentor and his quest for revenge to MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Before he died, Bryce was an accomplished assassin who used a Loki Pattern E.D.I. Bio-Mech Suit to compliment his impressive skills. However, his dangerous line of work turned out to be his downfall. He was double crossed after a job, leading him to flee into the mountains of Japan with his score: a large cache of varied Iso-8. As he healed with the aid of some friendly macaque monkeys, he combined the Iso-8 with the Stark Tech in his Bio Suit, but his betrayers eventually caught up to him and finished the job—before slaughtering the monkeys in cold blood. Enter Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit), a lone macaque who had recently left the group. He returned to the scene of the crime and donned Bryce's Bio Suit, intuiting how to use it. His enemies never stood a chance...
Likewise, Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) hails from the mountains of Japan. Under the guidance of his ghost mentor Bryce, Hit-Monkey leads a life of revenge, assassinating assassins and killing those that harm the innocent. All those who underestimate him are in for a major surprise when he swings in with his close combat skills and firearms.
Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit) and Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) are the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Mercenaries, S.H.I.E.L.D., and Non-Humans, Hit-Monkey (EDI Suit) has a toolkit that includes Monkey Suit, Monkey Business, OW OW that STINGS, and I'm BACK, baby!.
With Monkey Suit, create 6 three-turn Invisibility Countdown tiles. All but one is a decoy tile, which deals 11034 damage if matched by an enemy. If Hit-Monkey makes a match or uses an ability while invisible, he deals 33095 damage to the target and becomes visible. Otherwise, when the Countdown tiles expire, Hit-Monkey deals 13090 damage to the enemy team and becomes visible.
(PASSIVE) Whenever Hit-Monkey becomes visible, convert all his Invisibility tiles into basic tiles.
Hit-Monkey gets down to business, and business is good when it's Monkey Business. Guns blazing, he deals 50847 damage to the target. Enemies downed by this damage cannot return from downed through their own abilities.
(PASSIVE) Hit-Monkey is a professional. He's got a code: he deals 35% increased damage to Villains, and any damage he deals to Villains automatically downs them if they have less than 15% health.
OW OW That STINGS! Bryce lunges through the Monkey Suit, and the ISO-8 makes him temporarily, painfully corporeal. Create a four-turn Black Bryce Countdown tile, and this ability becomes I'm BACK, baby!
(PASSIVE) Bryce doesn't just haunt Monkey; he haunts the board. At the beginning of the player's turn, Bryce converts the color of a random tile in the enemy's strongest color to Red or Purple. Supernatural enemies deal 25% less damage to Hit-Monkey.
(PASSIVE) Using I'm BACK, baby!, Bryce distracts the target, causing them to deal 15% less damage. At the beginning of the enemy's turn, Bryce deals 4995 damage to the target, destroys 3 AP in their strongest color, and swaps the positions of 4 random pairs of tiles on the board. If there is no longer a Bryce tile on the board, this ability becomes OW OW That STINGS.
A 3-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Mercenaries, S.H.I.E.L.D., and Non-Humans, Hit-Monkey (Mercenary Hitman) has a toolkit that includes Simian Speed, Monkey Business, and Ow Ow That Stings.
With Simian Speed, create a two-turn Invisibility Countdown tile. If Hit-Monkey makes a match or uses an ability while invisible, he deals 3530 bonus damage to the target and becomes visible. Otherwise, when the Countdown tile expires, Hit-Monkey deals 1799 damage to the enemy team and becomes visible.
Hit-Monkey gets down to business, and business is good when it's Monkey Business. Guns blazing, he deals 4108 damage to the target. Enemies downed by this damage cannot return from downed through their own abilities.
(PASSIVE) Hit-Monkey is a professional. He's got a code: he deals 30% increased damage to Villains, and any damage he deals to Villains automatically downs them if they have less than 15% health.
Spooky spectre with a side of salt! Using Ow Ow That Stings, Bryce causes a little chaos. Drain all Team-Up AP, destroying 5 random enemy AP, plus 2 per 3 Team-Up AP drained.
(PASSIVE) Bryce doesn't just haunt Monkey; he haunts the board. At the beginning of the player's turn, Bryce swaps the color of a random tile in the enemy's strongest color into Hit-Monkey's strongest color. Supernatural enemies deal 25% less damage to Hit-Monkey.
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
The Hunt: Florida – 12/15 - 12/18
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) Cover Store Tokens in Progression rewards
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) Shards + Cover Store Tokens as Placement rewards
Fight For Wakanda – 12/18 - 12/22
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) Shards in Progression rewards
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) Legendary Store Tokens as Placement rewards
Versus
Ook? EHK! – 12/15 - 12/19
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) shards as Placement rewards
Don't Get Macaque-y – 12/18 - 12/21
Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit) Cover Store Tokens in Progression rewards
Offers
Jacket and Tie Required Store – 12/15 - 12/18
Chance to get Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Vengeance Vault – 12/22 - 12/25
Chance to get Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
40 Items:
- 1x Sharp Dressed Monkey Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Negasonic (Modern) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Sharp Dressed Monkey Legendary Store – 12/22 - 12/25
15% chance to get Hit-Monkey (E.D.I. Suit), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), and Deadpool (Spirit of Vengeance)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
