Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Mister Negative (Martin Li)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains, Darkforce, Lightforce, Street Level, and Enhanced, Mister Negative (Martin Li) has a toolkit that includes Deified Organizer, Analyzed Stats, and Reversed Tenet.

As a Deified Organizer, Martin always knows how best to help his community. Mr. Negative knows best how to dismantle it. If there are 6 or fewer Strike, Attack or Protect tiles on the board, create 3 strength 23 tiles in the tile type that has the fewest (prioritizing Protect, then Strike) and revert to Martin Li if not already. If there are more than 6, destroy all Strike, Attack and Protect tiles, dealing damage equal to their total strength times 1.3 and change to Mr. Negative if not already. Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP. If used while Martin Li, increase created strength by 10%. If used while Mr. Negative, deal 10% more damage.

(PASSIVE) Martin Li does his research, knowing exactly how to build an empire. Using Analyzed Stats, Mr. Negative crushes known opponents to nothingness. While comporting as Martin Li, Li takes 10% damage from matches and abilities and at the start of his turn, gains 1 AP in one of his strongest colors. While Mr. Negative, he deals 10% bonus match damage and at the start of his turn improves all friendly Strike and Attack tiles by 10% of his current Level.

With Reversed Tenet, Mr. Negative can make all that you thought was correct reprehensible in the blink of an eye. If Martin is active, he becomes Mr. Negative. Create a fortified 5-turn Black Countdown tile on the board. While this tile exists, 5% of the damage dealt by the target is instead dealt to a random enemy. When the tile expires, the target deals 5% of their current health to all of their allies. If no allies exist, they deal 50% of this damage to themselves.