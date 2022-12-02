Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Namora (Origin)
Namora (Origin) rises from the deep for MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Namora emerges from the deep as highly skilled fighter and formidable opponent. Wielding a harpoon and an innate connection to undersea creatures, she has forged herself into an invaluable member of Namor's army.
Namora (Origin) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Non-Humans, Namora (Origin) has a toolkit that includes Cut Once, Empire's Might, and No Obstacles.
Part of being stronger than most foes means that you can strike precisely with overwhelming force and save your power for those that deserve it. Using Cut Once, deal 4283 damage, regaining 5 Red AP if the target is downed.
(PASSIVE) Namora's match and ability damage is increased by 6% for each Blue basic tile on the board.
The might of the empire is not only in its direct projection of strength, but also in its ability to undermine its opponent's ability to fight. With Empire's Might, create 4 Red, Green, or Purple Trap tiles. When a Trap tile is matched, deal 2787 damage, ignoring Protect tiles, steal 2 AP in the tile's color, and convert a random basic tile to Blue.
Cover and defensive emplacements will bow before the might of Namora. No Obstacles deals 1708 damage to the enemy team, destroying 4 enemy Protect tiles.
(PASSIVE) Namora's match and ability damage is increased by 6% for each enemy Protect tile destroyed (up to 10).
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Thick As Thieves – 12/1 - 12/5
Namora (Origin) Covers and Shards in Progression rewards
Event Tokens in Placement rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – 12/4 - 12/9
Namora (Origin) Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Unstable ISO-8 – 12/5 - 12/8
Namora (Origin) Covers and Shards + Vault Token in Progression rewards
Versus
Eye for an Eye – 12/1 - 12/5
Namora (Origin) Cover and Shards as Placement rewards
Sea’s the Day – 12/4 - 12/7
Namora (Origin) Covers and Shards + Recruit Token for Shield Offer in Progression rewards
Offers
Namora & Friends Vault – 12/4 - 12/9
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Namora (Origin) cover
- 1x Namor (The Sub-Mariner) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x The Hulk (Indestructible) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Captain Marvel (Ms. Marvel) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
