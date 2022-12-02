Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Namora (Origin)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Non-Humans, Namora (Origin) has a toolkit that includes Cut Once, Empire's Might, and No Obstacles.

Part of being stronger than most foes means that you can strike precisely with overwhelming force and save your power for those that deserve it. Using Cut Once, deal 4283 damage, regaining 5 Red AP if the target is downed.

(PASSIVE) Namora's match and ability damage is increased by 6% for each Blue basic tile on the board.

The might of the empire is not only in its direct projection of strength, but also in its ability to undermine its opponent's ability to fight. With Empire's Might, create 4 Red, Green, or Purple Trap tiles. When a Trap tile is matched, deal 2787 damage, ignoring Protect tiles, steal 2 AP in the tile's color, and convert a random basic tile to Blue.

Cover and defensive emplacements will bow before the might of Namora. No Obstacles deals 1708 damage to the enemy team, destroying 4 enemy Protect tiles.

(PASSIVE) Namora's match and ability damage is increased by 6% for each enemy Protect tile destroyed (up to 10).