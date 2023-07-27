Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) & Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence)

Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) will do whatever it takes to survive. After a troubled childhood, Arkady developed the mutant ability to steal life. His troubles followed him through his adulthood, leading to arrest by the X-Men's Banshee and, later, to the Weapon X program. There, the program's experimentation left him with radiation poisoning, to the point that he had to regularly drain other people's lives in order to sustain his own. Now equipped with carbonadium tentacles to bolster his mutant abilities, he remains on the hunt for a cure—and he won't let anything or anyone get in his way.

After his repeated failures to obtain the Carbonadium Synthesizer, Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence) was found by Apocalypse, who offered him a deal: become the Horseman of Death and get a powerful boon. When he agreed, Arkady received a power boost that allowed him to stabilize his own life force by stealing just a little from everything else around him. With this gift, he abandoned his quest for artificial technology because he had found something better—and a new purpose altogether.

Omega Red (Arkady Rossovich) and Omega Red (Horseman of Pestilence) are the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!