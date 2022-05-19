Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Puck (Eugene Judd)
Puck is always up for a challenge in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
Puck is not your average Canadian adventurer. In addition to a genetic modification that gave him the strength and density of rubber, he has a demon imprisoned within him—a deal he made at the cost of his stature. As a result, he is a skilled fighter with unnatural longevity, which drove him to become a hero in his own right. He has been a member of both Gamma Flight and Alpha Flight, fighting alongside his country’s greatest heroes. After all, he's always up for a challenge.
Puck (Eugene Judd) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Puck has a toolkit that includes Slap Shot, Spin to Win, and Inner Demon.
With Slap Shot, Puck bursts into action, throwing his weight into a powerful slam. Deals 324 damage. If there are 2 or more friendly Black Protect tiles on the board, also Stuns the target for 1 turn(s).
Puck’s got places to be! Using Spin to Win, he launches into his trademark cartwheel, barreling through his enemies. In sequence, rotate the surrounding 8 tiles of 3 randomly selected tiles in the same row adding 593 damage whenever Puck makes a match.
Tapping his Inner Demon, Puck focuses through the pain. Creates 2 strength 11 Black Protect tiles. If Puck has less than 50 % health, he creates 4 instead.
(Passive) When damaged for over 15 % of his health, the demon caged within Puck is briefly released from its prison, destroying a random row of tiles and dealing 333 to the enemy team.
Release Schedule
Release Events
Story
Deadpool vs MPQ – 5/19 – 5/23
- Puck (Eugene Judd) in Placement Rewards
Lost In Time – 5/23 -5/26
- Puck (Eugene Judd) in Progression rewards
WELCOME TO S.H.I.E.L.D. – 5/22 – 5/27
- Puck (Eugene Judd) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards Puck (Eugene Judd) shards in Progression Rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Puck & Friends vault
Versus
Mordo – Too Many Sorcerers – 5/19 – 5/23
- Puck (Eugene Judd) shards as Placement rewards
Puck – Acrobatic Assault – 5/22 – 5/25
- Rewards tokens to the Puck & Friends vault
Offers
Puck & Friends – 5/19 – 5/27
80 Item Vault:
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Puck cover
- 1x Silk cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Psylocke (Modern) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Thor (Marvel NOW!) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: First Trailer Introduces Jennifer Walters
TV Shows
‘Echo’: Alaqua Cox Returns to the MCU as Maya Lopez in First-Look Image