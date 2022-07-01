Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Thor (Mighty Thor)
During a trip to New Asgard, Jane Foster's life changed forever when she encountered the broken pieces of Mjolnir and mysteriously transformed into the Mighty Thor. Now, Jane wields both Mjolnir and the power of Thor herself. However, as she steps into her new life as a godly protector, a dark force will bring her ex-boyfriend Thor back into her life, forcing them to reconcile their past in the face of a cosmic threat that hopes to eradicate the gods.
Thor (Mighty Thor) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes, Avengers, Godlike, and Enhanced, Mighty Thor has a toolkit that includes Feel the Thunder, Doctor Thor, and Share the Love.
Everything’s conductive with enough energy – especially Thor’s enemies. With Feel the Thunder, she raises the shattered Mjolnir high, calling a thunderous bolt of lightning down upon her foe. Deals 1019 damage plus 142 damage per Charged tile on the board, plus 70 damage for each Charged tile that’s been destroyed this battle. She then converts 2 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s).
There's no need to call a doctor when Mighty Thor is around. Doctor Thor makes some adjustments, channeling stored electric potential into the battlefield. Converts 3 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s).
(PASSIVE) Field work’s a little more interesting when you’ve got a star hammer with lightning in it, isn’t it? Mjolnir’s certainly got a field of its own! At the start of the battle, Thor converts 1 random basic tile(s) into Charged tile(s). At the beginning of her turn, Thor converts 1 random basic tile(s) into Charged tile(s). If Thor has 8 AP or less in any of her strongest colors, at the beginning of her turn and whenever she fires an ability, Thor destroys 1 random adjacent tile to each Charged tile on the board, prioritizing special tiles. (Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP).
Mjolnir may be in pieces, but that just means it’s easier to share! Using Share the Love, Thor destroys all Charged tiles on the board. For each Charged tile destroyed, she deals 861 damage to a random enemy. She then converts 2 random basic tiles into Charged tile(s). (Destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP).
Release Schedule
All times in Pacific
Release Events
Story
Meet Rocket & Groot – 6/30 – 7/3
Thor (Mighty Thor) in Placement Rewards
Thick As Thieves – 7/3 – 7/7
Thor (Mighty Thor) in Progression rewards
Versus
Peggy Carter – For Victory – 6/30 – 7/4
Thor (Mighty Thor) shards as Placement rewards
Thor – Trials of Divinity – 7/3 – 7/6
Rewards tokens to the Trust Me, I’m A Doctor vault
Offers
Thunderous Thor Cover Store – 6/30 – 7/3
Chance to get Thor (Mighty Thor). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Trust Me, I’m A Doctor Limited Vault – 7/7 – 7/10
40 Items:
- 1x Electric Potential Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Thor(Goddess of Thunder) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Electric Potential Legendary Store – 7/7 – 7/10
15% chance to get Thor (Mighty Thor), Storm (Ororo Munroe), and Electro (Francine Frye)
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle