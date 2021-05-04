It's Time to Join the Asgardian Republic in 'MARVEL Realm of Champions'

Thor, a warrior born and raised in combat – one who seeks to represent the glory of Asgard and its Nine Realms. As part of the mightiest society on Battleworld and forged into a weapon to deal out justice and achieve glory – Thor will stand above and act as a guard for all.

War Thor has called forth her Champion to fight for justice in Battleworld. Thor brings with him two new weapons, Mjolnir and Stormbreaker.

Mjolnir (Role: Tank) transforms Thor into an engage-focused front-line bruiser designed to initiate and disrupt team fights, sparking your teammates to follow up for tons of damage. With Hammer Throw, Thor throws his hammer and calls it back to him, dealing Crushing Damage each way. It also enables Thor to mitigate direct damage by applying Weakness to enemies and generating Armor Up buffs for himself. The first Special is God of Thunder where Thor calls down lightning, gaining a Lightning Armor Buff, dealing immediate Shock Damage around him and periodically striking a nearby enemy for the duration, each strike inflicting a Weakness Debuff. Thor leaps up into the sky, charging lightning around his hammer, with Special 3 Wrath of Odinson. Upon releasing the charge, he lands in a target area, dealing Shock Damage to all enemies. The damage is increased based on charge duration.

With the power of Stormbreaker (Role: Attack), Thor becomes a high-damage dealing attacker. Thor leaps towards his target, dealing Slashing Damage, with Volstagg's Slam. While Thunderstruck, the attack is empowered, leaping farther and dealing additional Shock Damage in a cone in front of him. Stormbreaker enables Thor to deal consistent cleave damage with his Special 1 God of Thunder and Special 2 Lightning Whirlwind. With Special 3 Titan Killer, Stormbreaker can instantly execute enemies sitting on low health, enabling Thor to engage and end fights quickly.

Interested in the full breakdown of Thor's weapons, gear, abilities, and synergies? Head over here! Additionally, Realm of Champions has provided two helpful guides: How to Play with Mjolnir as well as How to Play with Stormbreaker.

NEW WORLD QUEST: BLACK MIRROR

An Alliance of Houses has discovered that a dangerous weapon from the Isles of Agamotto has fallen into the hands of Skaar, Warlord of the Gamma Horde. They must band together to reclaim it from his grip before he learns how to use it properly. Meanwhile, Skaar sends a trusted lieutenant to deal with the onslaught of Champions from this alliance, and a new Adaptoid mutation begins to emerge, with explosive results.

NEW WORLD QUEST EXPERIENCE: SHOWDOWN

Showdown is a new 3v1 co-op PvE Game Mode that pits you and two allies against Skaar, Baron of the Gamma Horde. This powerful giant packs a punch, so come prepared! Showdown will be available at select times throughout the event’s duration, so keep an eye out for your chance to fight the mighty Skaar!