MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Jean Grey?

A 3-Cost, 3-Power card, Jean Grey has an Ongoing ability that forces opponents to play their first card each turn at her location, provided that such an action is possible. That powerful effect makes her a great card for several different playstyles, but some decks benefit more from Jean Grey’s addition than others.

The best Jean Grey decks focus on controlling where opponents can play cards and using that foreknowledge to punish them for the choices they’re forced to make. That means Jean Grey is specifically deadly when combined with such characters as Professor X, Shang-Chi, Sandman, and Leader. Jean Grey also works well with characters that become stronger from being played simultaneously with an opponent’s card, making Drax, Gamora, and others like them a natural fit for decks featuring her.

Due to Jean Grey’s adeptness at board control, there are a lot of locations that can make her especially effective. The player with the lowest Power at The Bar With No Name, for example, wins the location, meaning Jean Grey can easily win that place on her own. She can also be used on Jotunheim to reduce the Power of an opponent’s cards or on Knowhere to stop On Reveal effects from happening. Another great location for Jean Grey is the Orchis Forge, which can cause an opponent’s hand to get flooded with Sentinels, disrupting their strategy massively in the process.