MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Lady Deathstrike?

Lady Deathstrike can benefit from a few locations. The Peak swaps a card’s Power and Cost, meaning it does what Mister Negative does but for free. She can also be quite effective when played at a location like Mojoworld or The Raft. Since those locations benefit from players filling them up quickly, players tend to use lower-Cost, and thus often lower-Power, cards on them. If played at the right moment, she can potentially clear those lanes out easily.

Like many other cards centered on the destroy archetype, there are several good counters for Lady Deathstrike. Armor prevents cards from being destroyed at her location, which means Lady Deathstrike’s ability won’t work where she’s played. Cosmo also prevents On Reveals from happening. Finally, Patriot and Blue Marvel can potentially make Lady Deathstrike ineffective, as they raise the Power of other cards on the board. Still, the former is likely to still be vulnerable to her due to his low Power.

There are also a few locations that don’t work well for Lady Deathstrike. Deep Space and Knowhere prevent On Reveals from happening at them, while Lake Hellas and Muir Island buff cards, making it more likely their Power will end up higher than Lady Deathstrike’s in the late game. Wakanda also prevents cards from being destroyed at it, having essentially the same effect as Armor.

Lady Deathstrike in the Comics

Created by Dennis O’Neil and William Johnson, Yuriko Oyama, AKA Lady Deathstrike, debuted in DAREDEVIL (1964) #197. Oyama’s father, Kenji Oyama, AKA Lord Dark Wind, invented the process of covering bones in adamantium. Lady Deathstrike developed a grudge against Wolverine after the Weapon X project bonded the metal to his skeleton using her father’s stolen notes. This eventually led to her undergoing a procedure that turned her into a cyborg with adamantium claws of her own.