MARVEL SNAP Introduces Battle Mode As a New Feature In Game

The most anticipated update to MARVEL SNAP is finally here: Battle Mode! Available today, the new competitive game mode will allow friends, family, and coworkers to find out once and for all, just who is the ultimate MARVEL SNAP player. The first version of this highly competitive game mode will allow players to battle it out for ultimate MARVEL SNAP glory, with additional friendly competitive features launching in the coming months.

"Since the start of our Beta Tests, players have been asking, 'When can I play against friends?!’ And so we are STOKED to announce that the ability to Battle against friends is finally live for players worldwide,” said Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. “We’ve been testing Friendly Battles for literally years, whether by running internal tournaments or just testing our favorite decks against colleagues. Now that it's in the hands of players, I can't wait to see where it'll go from here. MARVEL SNAP TOURNAMENTS LETS GOOOO!"

Watch the Explainer video on the new Battle Mode now!